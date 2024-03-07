GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Methode Electronics worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after buying an additional 364,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

