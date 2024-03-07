GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.29 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

