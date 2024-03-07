GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 4,956 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,555,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

