GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 95,275 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,413 shares of company stock worth $3,282,015. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

