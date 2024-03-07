GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 20,856 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

