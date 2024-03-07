GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

