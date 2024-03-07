GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.96 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

