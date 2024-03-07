Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.56

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 8409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.21.

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Investment Fund

About Gulf Investment Fund

In other news, insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80). 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

