Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer Sells 24,695 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 16th, Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96.

On Friday, February 2nd, Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 148,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,073. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

