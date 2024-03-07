Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.33

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $504.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

