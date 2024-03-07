HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANNX. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

