HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

