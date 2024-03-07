Head-To-Head Comparison: Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freedom Financial and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freedom Financial and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 3.84% 3.02% 0.22% Private Bancorp of America 31.29% 20.38% 1.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $60.42 million 1.09 $2.32 million $0.35 28.77 Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.54 $40.86 million $7.09 4.96

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Freedom Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

