Head to Head Comparison: Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) & Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Universal Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Universal Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.06 $21.80 million ($1.55) -3.87 Universal Logistics $1.66 billion 0.54 $92.90 million $3.54 9.72

Risk & Volatility

Universal Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yellow has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yellow and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Logistics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Logistics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Universal Logistics 5.59% 18.99% 7.47%

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Yellow on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. The company serves automotive, steel and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

