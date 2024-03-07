Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.50), with a volume of 214306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.60).

Headlam Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £153.04 million, a P/E ratio of 770.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.