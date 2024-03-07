Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 50,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

