Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declares Dividend of $0.92

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

