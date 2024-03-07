Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $40.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,390.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,209.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.25. The company has a market cap of $644.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

