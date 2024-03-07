Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 117,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 511.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 315,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $137,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $34.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $921.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,071,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,513,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $922.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

