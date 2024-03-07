Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 34,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,418. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

