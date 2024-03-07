Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.83 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

