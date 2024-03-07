Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 380,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

