Holderness Investments Co. Has $803,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.