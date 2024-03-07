Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.27. 113,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.85 and its 200-day moving average is $460.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.