Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $79.55.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

