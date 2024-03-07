Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOC traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.72. 235,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day moving average is $457.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

