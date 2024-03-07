Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

GLW stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,673. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.