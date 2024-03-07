Holderness Investments Co. Sells 138 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.20. 756,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.