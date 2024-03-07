Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 945,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

