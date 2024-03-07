Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

