HUNT Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $96.34 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
