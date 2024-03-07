Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.66. 61,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.