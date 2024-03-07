Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III Sells 3,603 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

