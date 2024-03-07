iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,025,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $107,571,000 after buying an additional 42,337 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 66,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

INTC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 12,434,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,357,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

