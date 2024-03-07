iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,023 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $744.46. The stock had a trading volume of 186,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $750.91 and a 200 day moving average of $660.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

