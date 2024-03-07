iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,640 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after buying an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.82. 187,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

