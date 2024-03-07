Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.
Inchcape Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of IHCPF opened at C$8.21 on Thursday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79.
About Inchcape
