Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Inchcape Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IHCPF opened at C$8.21 on Thursday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

