Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,708,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
VUSB opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
