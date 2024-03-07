Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

