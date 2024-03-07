Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.

Cable One Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CABO opened at $439.79 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

