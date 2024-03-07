Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

