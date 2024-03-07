Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in EQT by 36.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 142,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 53.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

