Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $528,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

