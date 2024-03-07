Infinera’s (INFN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Infinera stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

