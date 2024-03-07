Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells $393,280.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.