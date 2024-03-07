Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $24,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 145,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $50,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.