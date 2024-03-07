Insider Selling: BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) COO Sells 45,538 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTCS Price Performance

BTCS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. BTCS Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Stories

