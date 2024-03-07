Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,400.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,850,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $13,800.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $11,800.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BurgerFi International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.