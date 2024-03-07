Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,400.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,850,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $13,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.