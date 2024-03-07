Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 12,654 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,627,051.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,505 shares in the company, valued at $14,080,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.63. 403,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.