Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.